NBA Shooting Guru Transforming Josh Giddey?

With the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected the versatile Josh Giddey. He was the top international prospect in the draft class and he quickly showed why he had received such recognition as a prospect.

Giddey is a walking triple-double, possessing elite size for someone so comfortable having the ball in their hands and initiating the offense. He averaged 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 31.5 minutes per game as a rookie, acclimating himself to this level rather well at only 19 years old.

If there was one thing that he could be criticized for, it is his shooting. Giddey wasn’t very efficient as a rookie, which is the case with many players entering the league. He made only 41.9 percent of his shot attempts overall and wasn’t much of a threat from the perimeter, making only 26.3 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Looking to improve upon those shooting numbers this season, Giddey has been working hard this offseason with Chip Engelland.

Engelland is one of the best shooting coaches around and with that being a focus for Giddey this offseason, it made sense for them to work together.

“Shooting was a big one for me this off-season,” Giddey said.

“Spent a lot of time in the gym getting up shots. Obviously having Chip Engelland here — one of the best shooting coaches if not the best in the world — here at the Thunder is someone that’s perfect for me to use as much as possible. They’ve been great.”

Being able to knock down 3-pointers would unlock another level of his game. He already possesses elite court vision and size for a playmaker; if he can keep opponents honest with a consistent 3-point shot, he would be dangerous.

Giddey likely needs more repetition and muscle memory on his jump shot. It isn’t his shooting form exactly that needs to be improved, as that is pretty solid already. He was asked if that was being rebuilt, but that isn’t a big part of the process this offseason.

“Not really. Chip’s hard to explain. He’s a Wizard with what he does.

“It’s not unorthodox but it’s different to every other coach that I’ve had, who’s said, ‘Shoot this way’. Chip is one of the best guys I’ve been around. He’s obviously been doing this for so long with San Antonio.

“When I found out he was coming to OKC I was very excited for that and knew he was someone I was going to be spending a lot of time with. He’s been great and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with him.”

Young players with that kind of work ethic and attitude usually turn out to be just fine. Giddey has a very high ceiling and if he continues putting in work just as he is doing this offseason, the Thunder are going to have quite an impressive player on their hands.