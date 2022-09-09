NBA Sent Strong Warning About Nets Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving

Getty (From left) Andre Drummond, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

It took a while to get here, but finally the Brooklyn Nets will debut their star-studded trio of Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant this season. Many doubted if the day would ever come, not only because of Simmons’ lingering back injury but also because Durant and Irving’s future with the team remained uncertain because Irving had a player option for this season while Durant requested a trade from the franchise on June 30 .

The Nets drama is over (for now) as Irving has opted into the final year of his deal, and Durant rescinded his trade request in August. And now that the dust has settled, it is becoming increasingly clear that top to bottom, the Nets have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. The season is a little more than a month away, and the Nets’ focus has shifted towards dethroning Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors as NBA champions.

Retired NBA big man Tim Thomas tells Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports the Nets have all the tools to win it all.

“But that whole Nets situation, I think that they need to just stick together for a year and just try to figure it out rather than abandon ship so early,” Thomas said.

“I think with him and KD that’s enough Firepower to at least get them to the NBA Finals or at least, to the Eastern Conference Finals.”

Nicolas Claxton Ready to Take On Leadership Role

One of the Nets’ biggest keys to success this season will be the continued development of their starting center Nicolas Claxton. Per Basketball-Reference, Claxton has improved his points, rebounds, and field goal percentage every year since he entered the league in 2019.

After signing a two-year, $20 million contract to remain with the Nets this summer, the team hopes 2023 is the year the former Georgia Bulldog takes the biggest leap of his career. It is a lot of pressure to put on the 23-year-old, but Claxton insists that he is up for the challenge.

“I’m an OG now. So, I feel like there’s a lot more that’s going to be put on my shoulders. I’m ready for the challenge. I’m ready for everything that’s going to come with it,” Claxton said per NetsDaily.

“Honestly it doesn’t [change my approach]. I mean, I still got to show up every day. I know probably a lot more will be asked of me, so I’ve just got to be ready.”

The Nets Have Built a Formidable Roster

When you look at the Nets’ roster, at least on paper they don’t have any glaring weaknesses aside from the fact that they are undersized. But what they lack in size, they overcompensate for in talent.

Already having the explosive duo of KD and Kyrie, the Nets never lacked talent, and the addition of All-Star forward Ben Simmons will only exacerbate what they can do on the floor.

The Nets haven’t had much playoff success in the KD, Kyrie era, but to be fair, they haven’t been given a fair shake at competing. Injuries have played a role in the outcome of their last two playoff runs.

This season the Nets are coming in with a full, healthy roster. Only time will be able to tell how much noise they can make in the Eastern Conference and beyond.