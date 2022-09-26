NBA Season Preview 2022-23: Each team’s longest-tenured player

With only a couple of weeks until the NBA preseason, we are sifting through the current rosters to find the players who have been with each team the longest.

It is no secret that roster turnover is a prevalent part of today’s NBA.

The days of truly emphasizing continuity and familiarity among a group have long been out the window as teams constantly shuffle through players in an attempt to upgrade on the margins. And yet, there are still some players and teams that are sticking it out with each other.

We can’t help but ask: Who are the players who have been with each team the longest? How did they get there? Who are their longest-running teammates? How much longer will they be with that team?

These are the questions that we are diving into with our comprehensive list of all the current players who have been with each team the longest, in descending order beginning with the team with the shortest-tenured player.

Who are the longest-tenured players for each team in the NBA this season?

Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, 2 years

That’s right, the Detroit Pistons do not have a single player on the roster from the 2019-20 season.

Drafted No. 7 overall in the 2020 draft, Killian Hayes narrowly beats out Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart, all acquired on the same draft night. Hayes is the only one from that group that was actually drafted by the Pistons as Bey (Nets) and Stewart (Rockets) were both picked up via trade.

Hayes is under contract for $5.8 million this season and has a team option of $7.4 million for the 2023-24 season, which the Pistons will have to exercise by Oct. 31.