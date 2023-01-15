‘NBA Scouts (say Jett Howard) is a Lottery pick’

Every week during the college basketball season, and every other week during the offseason former Michigan Basketball standout Tim McCormick joins TMI’s Sam Webb for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Basketball Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into the X’s & O’s and statistical analysis from Michigan’s games, commentary on college basketball in the Big Ten and beyond, and interviews with subjects from Tim’s vast array of contacts.

McCormick spent 10 seasons playing in the NBA after being the no. 12 picks in the 1984 draft. Since completing his pro career, he has worked as a Consultant with NBA players for the last two decades teaching strategies to improve performance and achieve greatness. Additionally, he runs the NBA Players Association’s Top 100 Basketball Camp for the nation’s best high school basketball prospects. Tim also provides color analysis as a broadcaster for ESPN’s college basketball coverage and Fox Sports Detroit’s Detroit Pistons coverage.

In this week’s Episode Tim and Sam recap Michigan’s overtime loss to Iowa, Jett Howard’s rising draft stock, Hunter Dickinson’s frustration, the two-big lineup, Will Tschetter’s encouraging play, a Northwestern preview, and more.

In the excerpt below Sam and Tim break down Jett Howard’s ascending draft stock.

Tim McCormick: “Tell me what you thought about Jett? I mean that’s just as good of a freshman performance you’re going to see.”

Sam Webb: “You saw everything from Jett. You saw range… he shot from the logo one time! And a play that sticks out to me is when he comes off a ball screen, crosses over to his left, and gets to the rim. He has really gone into the lab and improved on all the things we talked about him needing to improve upon heading into Michigan. Can string (big time performances) together and be consistent with it? That is going to be the question moving forward. But you said they need a ‘guy.’ He is that player on this team (because) you want it to be a guy who you can give the ball to and say go get it. Even though Hunter is your ‘go-to’ guy, in late-game situations or shot clock situations you need a ball handler who you can give it to and say, ‘go get it!’ Jett is that guy. Last night was the biggest and best example that we’ve seen to date of him having that ability. To your point, though, he kind of faded down the stretch. I don’t know if that’s about pacing myself or giving him below early. Maybe that’s on the coaching staff to give him a little bit more of a break at times. But getting him (established) in that role I think is a big deal. I’m still not off of my two-and-done prediction. I was just on Stu Douglass’s podcast, and he said, ‘I don’t know if I agree with you.’

Tim McCormick: “I’ve talked to enough NBA scouts, and if he wants to come out, he’s a Lottery pick. If his dad wasn’t the coach, and his family wasn’t worth 100 million, (he might be more likely to go). There’s a lot of guys that wouldn’t be around for a year or two. He’s that good. Think about it… he’s 6-7/ 6-8, so he’s got natural size for that position. His shot is very reliable (and) very repeatable. I was thinking back to Glenn Rice who’s the standard of weighing players at Michigan. I wrote down a couple of names here. Tim Hardaway Jr., Glenn Robinson, Jamal Crawford, and Sean Higgins. Where do you put Jett on that list?”

Sam Webb: “It’s hard to put him ahead of any of those right now except maybe Jamal Crawford as a Michigan player. It’s hard halfway through his freshman season to rank him (above the others). Looking at them Talent wise, they can do things that Glenn Rice couldn’t do from a ball-handling standpoint. Now I’m not going to call him the kind of shooter that Glenn Rice was. I don’t need my Flint family calling me accusing me of heresy or being sacrilegious. But Glenn Rice wasn’t a guy who put the ball on a deck (like Jett). That wasn’t his game. He was a Lethal shooter. But you got Glenn a lot of shots. He could come off screen (and knock them down as well as anyone who’s done it, and he could shoot from the parking lot too. Watching Jett handle the basketball… I’m not saying that he handles it like Jamal Crawford, but the closest on that list that you just gave is Jamal. None of the other guys handled the rock like that. That wasn’t Sean Higgins’ game. That wasn’t Glenn Rice’s game. Tim Hardaway had it a little bit, but not like this.”

Tim McCormick: “Jamal as a freshman… he played one year, he was one-and-done. He averaged 16. Jett’s at 15. He’s not the same ball handler or a creator, but he’s got he’s got a really quick release like Jordan Poole. I’m not saying he’s so early in his career, and I don’t want to blow him up. But man, I enjoy watching him play. I’ve watched every minute of his career so far and it has been fascinating to me. The one thing that’s going to save us, I think, is that his dad does understand that when you come to the league, you don’t want to be bouncing back and forth between the G-league. You don’t want to be sitting on the end of the bench. He can do a lot of developing (at Michigan), so when he comes into the NBA at whatever time, that he’s coming in with momentum as a guy that an NBA team can’t wait to get him out on the court, and get him into the lineup. That’s what he wants. He wants to be Keegan Murray when he comes in with that top five momentum. He’s got a spot and somebody is drafting him to put him in the lineup.”

Not a VIP Subscriber to The Michigan Insider? Sign up now and get access to everything TMI has to offer on all things Michigan and access to the No. 1 site covering the Wolverines.

Want the latest news on Michigan delivered right to your email? Subscribe to The Michigan Insider newsletter here. It is free and a great way to get daily updates on Michigan football, basketball, baseball, recruiting, and more delivered straight to your inbox.

Sign up for FREE text alerts on The Michigan Insider to get breaking news on commitments, decommitments, transfers, injuries, coaching changes, and more with our NEW text alert system available to all registered users and VIP subscribers. Click here to become a FREE registered user and Click here if you are already a VIP Subscriber then follow these directions to set up your text alerts.