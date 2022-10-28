NBA Scouts have a concerning theory about Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some Scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far.

Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the Offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.

On Thursday’s edition of “NBA Today,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said Scouts around the league felt that Simmons is not reluctant to shoot as much as he is worried about getting fouled and sent to the free throw line.

.@WindhorstESPN thinks there needs to be immediate change in Brooklyn 👀 pic.twitter.com/754ZU8qm4u — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 27, 2022

“The Scouts who have been dispatched to watch Ben Simmons closely believe the reason Ben Simmons doesn’t go aggressive isn’t because he’s afraid of missing the shot as much as he’s afraid of getting fouled,” Windhorst said.

Windhorst noted that when Simmons passed up one shot in a viral situation where teammates were urging him to take one, the forward likely would have been fouled had he gone for an attempt. The stats bear this out as well, as Simmons has attempted just nine free throws in four games, making just three of them.

Windhorst also noted that some Scouts also feel that Simmons looks “relieved to be coming out of the game at times” when he winds up in foul trouble.

Simmons is never going to be a great shooter, and free throws have never been a strong point for him. Still, he can be a useful weapon when aggressive. Unfortunately, his confidence is shot right now, and the messages he is getting from teammates are not really landing yet. If that doesn’t change, it could be a long season in Brooklyn for both him and the team.