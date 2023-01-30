NBA Scouts Fill Thompson-Boling Arena For Tennessee Basketball

Saturday was a great day for the Tennessee Volunteers. They smashed Texas, became the Undisputed No. 1 SEC team, and did it all in front of NBA scouts.

According to Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel, 21 professional teams attended Saturday’s contest. Both top-ten teams have many prospects worth tracking, and Thompson-Boling Arena provides a one-stop shop for teams.

Josiah Jordan-James is someone worth looking at after the season. He tested the NBA Draft waters after his junior season but withdrew his name after receiving feedback.

However, he’s a winning basketball player that likely slips in the draft. Jordan-James can play impactful minutes for a playoff contender; his flexible style should allow him to play both ends of the floor.

Olivier Nkamhoua had a career day in front of scouts. He logged 27 points and eight rebounds on efficient shooting splits and was the best player for large portions.

While Tennessee doesn’t have one superstar player, they have many prospects NBA squads should be eyeing. Zakai Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi, Uros Plavisc, and more could all be pros at some point, and the league got an early eye on them on Saturday.

