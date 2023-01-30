NBA Scouts Fill Thompson-Boling Arena For Tennessee Basketball

Saturday was a great day for the Tennessee Volunteers. They smashed Texas, became the Undisputed No. 1 SEC team, and did it all in front of NBA scouts.

According to Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel, 21 professional teams attended Saturday’s contest. Both top-ten teams have many prospects worth tracking, and Thompson-Boling Arena provides a one-stop shop for teams.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button