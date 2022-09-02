NBA Scout Would Take Luka Doncic Over Any Player

The NBA has some excellent young players that are getting ready to take the mantle as the best in the league. Older Veterans are going to hold onto that label as long as they can, but some of the young guys are going to start pushing them if they haven’t already.

One of the young guys who have already reached the upper echelon of the league is Luka Doncic. Doncic was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft is entering his fifth season in the NBA and is already a perennial MVP candidate.

The Slovenian superstar has made the All-Star Team and All-NBA First Team three consecutive seasons and should continue racking those up on an annual basis. It is only a matter of time until he takes down an MVP award as well, as he has been in the running and finished in the top-six three years running.

Doncic is not even close to his ceiling, as he is still only 23 years old. Continuing to transform his body will help take him to that next level that some of his peers have achieved as two-way superstars.

Already performing at an MVP level, at that age, is a big reason that Doncic was in the running for best player in the NBA in five years. A survey was taken by 15 scouts, coaches and executives over at ESPN and one of the questions was who will be the best player in the league in five years.

Doncic finished second in that with six votes behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, who received seven. Jayson Tatum was the only other player to receive votes, garnering the last two.

“It’s hard to bet against him,” an East Scout said. “There’s some worries about whether he’ll keep up with his conditioning, but I’m not betting on anybody over him in five years.”

Conditioning is really the only thing holding Doncic back at this point. He was in the MVP discussion last season and likely would have had a stronger argument had he not missed time early on. They went into the league’s health and safety protocols and dealt with an ankle injury.

Coming into camp in shape has been an issue for him, but Jason Kidd has found some success in challenging him when it matters most and he responds. If he stays on that track and takes his conditioning seriously, he will have as good a chance as anyone to be the best player in the league in five years.