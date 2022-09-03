NBA Scout says Suns have ‘best pathway’ to land Kevin Durant

When Kevin Durant initially submitted a trade request to the Nets’ front office, it was reported that Phoenix and Miami were his preferred destinations – and it’s easy to see why, as both organizations are primed to compete for a championship.

The Suns took themselves out of the race for Durant when they decided to match a max offer sheet of $133 million for Deandre Ayton. Per NBA rules, the Suns are not allowed to trade Ayton until January 15, 2023, but even then, Ayton can veto a trade until next July. Yet, according to one NBA scout, the Suns are perhaps the leading candidate to land Durant before the trade deadline in 2023.

The Nets superstar has decided to stay put, for now, but there’s still a belief that Durant could look for the exit door should the Nets struggle during the upcoming season.

In ESPN’s annual survey of general managers, executives and NBA scouts, one Eastern Conference Scout said that the Suns have “the best pathway” to land Durant, but only after Ayton can be traded.

Via ESPN:

“I just don’t think teams are going to pay what the Nets are asking until Deandre Ayton can be moved, and then once he can, I think Phoenix is ​​the team that had the most interest and the best pathway to get [Durant].”

