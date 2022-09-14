NBA Scout Reveals What OG Anunoby Must Prove

The Toronto Raptors surprised a lot of people with how well they performed during the 2021-22 NBA season. Expected to be Entering a rebuild, the Raptors instead won 48 games and earned the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

While they were bounced out of the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto showed that they are a team that is ahead of schedule. They could certainly use some more size, but the unorthodox, hectic game plan that head coach Nick Nurse has developed with their positionless rotations has been positive.

One of the keys to that kind of game plan is having long, athletic players that can fill numerous roles. OG Anunoby fits the description of what the Raptors are looking for perfectly. Entering his sixth season in the NBA, there are a lot of people who believe he will break out.

Anunoby certainly has star potential. He has the prototypical two-way forward build that teams are building Championship rosters around. Comparisons to Kawhi Leonard have popped up given the similarities in size and career arcs, but Anunoby has a ways to go before reaching that level.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: OG Anunoby & Toronto Raptors Updates

One NBA Scout that spoke to NBA Analysis Network pointed out some of the areas in which Anunoby needs to improve. Developing and honing his skill set with the ball in his hands is at the top of the to-do list.

“There was some hype around him being a MIP candidate before last season. I still think he has the potential to reach another level, but he regressed to me in some meaningful areas last season. There’s a lot to like as a 3-and-D guy right now, but he needs to show more. He was pretty rough as an off-the-dribble shooter and he’s not much of a playmaker. He can’t be a star without some progression there.”

Anunoby has increased his volume of 3-point attempts while keeping a solid shooting percentage, which is certainly a step in the right direction. But, as the Scout pointed out, he needs to become more of a triple threat with the ball in his hands.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: OG Anunoby & Toronto Raptors Updates

Developing as a playmaker is something that Boston Celtics All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were criticized for as well. Once they bought into Ime Udoka’s game plan and worked on it, the team took off. Anunoby taking a similar step forward would have a similar impact on the Raptors.

Off the dribble is where Anunoby has to get better to reach that All-Star level. He doesn’t put any fear into opponents when tasked with making plays, whether it is for himself or teammates when putting the ball on the floor. Last season, Anunoby produced just 0.767 points per possession off the dribble. That placed him 94th out of 95 players who qualified with at least 200 attempts.

Most advanced metric stats were not kind of the Indiana product. They failed to produce 0.80 points per possession in the following play types as well: isolations, post-ups, pick-and-roll ball handler and handoffs as well.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: OG Anunoby & Toronto Raptors Updates

Until he can improve in those areas, Anunoby will be regarded as a very good 3-and-D player, which isn’t a bad thing. That is an important role on a roster, but given the potential that he possesses, he should be aiming for more. Improving with the ball in his hands would take the Raptors to another level.