NBA Scout Reveals Ideal Milwaukee Trade Targets

This NBA offseason has been a quiet one for the Milwaukee Bucks. When you have a roster as strong as they do, there is no real reason to try and make a splash move, so they are going to be running things back for the most part.

Their 2022 postseason run has a looming what-if when it comes to the health of Khris Middleton. They pushed the Boston Celtics to seven games despite not having him in the lineup and had he been healthy, things could have certainly gone differently.

The only addition that Milwaukee has made this offseason was signing Joe Ingles, who tore his ACL in February. He will likely be sidelined for a little while at the start of the season but could be a nice upgrade for the second unit in the second half and heading into the postseason.

Other than the Ingles acquisition, Milwaukee focused on retaining their free agents. Bobby Portis, Jevon Carter, Serge Ibaka, Wesley Matthews, Rayjon Tucker, Luca Vildoza and Lindell Wigginton were all re-signed.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Giannis Antetokounmpo & Milwaukee Bucks Updates

However, one NBA Scout that spoke to NBA Analysis Network believes the Bucks should look to make a trade. Bolstering their second unit with a scoring guard would be ideal in the opinion of the scout and he has two targets in mind for the Bucks; Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets and Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz.

“I think they could use someone who can get a bucket off the bench. It’s hard to rely on George Hill at his age, and their bench is pretty limited off the dribble. They could use a guy like Jordan Clarkson or Eric Gordon. I do think Gordon would be great if they could make a trade work. He is used to playing with stars and could be a connective piece for their closing lineup.”

The backup point guard spot has been a weak link for a little while now in Milwaukee. George Hill is a respected Veteran but it is fair to question just how much the Bucks can really rely on him should he be thrust into a larger role.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Giannis Antetokounmpo & Milwaukee Bucks Updates

Clarkson can handle some point guard duties with the second unit and would provide a scoring punch they are lacking. Gordon is a steady Veteran that can fill several roles for the team and his experience could come in handy for a Bucks team looking to contend for a title once again.