NBA Scout Reveals Ideal Brooklyn Trade Targets

The 2022 NBA offseason was a roller coaster ride for the Brooklyn Nets. There were plenty of ups and downs, but heading into training camp in a few weeks, they have to be feeling good. Despite some contentious times, they will have a roster good enough to compete for a championship.

Being able to convince Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to both return for the 2022-23 season after exploring options to leave was a big win. There will have to be some discussions and relationships mended, but as long as they are on the roster, this team will have a chance to compete.

Ben Simmons will also be in the lineup this season and Joe Harris will be returning from injury as well. TJ Warren was a savvy signing in free agency and the team was able to re-sign Patty Mills and Nicolas Claxton. Losing Bruce Brown will hurt, but the Nets have enough depth to overcome his departure.

While they do look good on paper, there is always room for improvement. General manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash will be under the microscope after Durant gave an ultimatum to the franchise looking for both of them to be replaced. A slow start could lead to some major changes.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Myles Turner, Kristaps Porzingis & Brooklyn Nets Updates

How can they avoid that happening? As one NBA Scout that spoke to NBA Analysis Network shared, they need to continue reshaping the roster. Making a trade for a big man that can knock down shots from the perimeter is what Brooklyn should be targeting in the opinion of the scout.

“For the Nets to get the most out of Ben Simmons, they need to find a stretch-five to open things up. Finding one that can protect the rim would be a major plus. Myles Turner is the most available option. They fit that mold. Imagine that? Turner is on the backline protecting the paint while you have Simmons guarding the ball. That would make them better on both ends. Kristaps Porzingis is another name that makes sense if things don’t work out with the Wizards.”

Myles Turner would be an excellent fit alongside Simmons, Durant and Irving. He would help keep the floor spaced on offense as a capable 3-point shooter and he has a developing Offensive game. Defensively, he is an elite rim protector, making for a suffocating duo along with Simmons.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Myles Turner, Kristaps Porzingis & Brooklyn Nets Updates

Kristaps Porzingis being added to the group would make them a scary team offensively; we have seen what he is capable of as a go-to option during his time with the New York Knicks. While things didn’t work out with the Dallas Mavericks, they still averaged 20 points per game with them.

Imagine what damage he could do as a third option behind Durant and Irving? Porzingis is also an excellent rim protector. He uses his size and length well as a help defender, averaging 1.9 blocks per game.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Myles Turner, Kristaps Porzingis & Brooklyn Nets Updates

The only red flag when it comes to either player is that both are injury prone. Turner and Porzingis have both missed extended time at different points of their careers. It would be hard to trust them to stay healthy for a deep playoff run, but there is no doubt that their skill sets would be great fits for the roster.