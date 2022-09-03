NBA Scout: Phoenix Suns Still in on Kevin Durant

Its been quiet since the day the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant patched their relationship up, with many believing teams such as the Phoenix Suns now are ultimately out on KD.

However, one eastern conference Scout doesn’t believe the race is over quite yet.

In ESPN’s recent offseason survey, one of the questions asked to a panel of NBA coaches, scouts and executives was “Which team will Kevin Durant be on the day after the trade deadline?” and to nobody’s surprise, the Nets paced the conversation with 13 of the 15 votes.

The Boston Celtics held the other vote aside from Phoenix.

“I just don’t think teams are going to pay what the Nets are asking until Deandre Ayton can be moved, and then once he can, I think Phoenix is ​​the team that had the most interest and the best pathway to get [Durant]said the scout.

The executive who says Boston will land Durant said, “Jaylen Brown is the best player they can get, and I think they’ll have to move him eventually.”

Once we get closer to the trade deadline, we’re sure to see more Rumors and speculation surrounding Durant’s situation in Brooklyn. And, of course, much of the conversation will be steered by where certain teams feel they’ll be around that time.

With Rumors of the Suns Pursuing Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, Landing the 33-year-old forward would make a deal for Durant even more difficult once the time (potentially) comes to have those conversations again.

Yet in a league that constantly surprises everyone (Collin Sexton to Cleveland??), there’s sure to be no stone left unturned.

