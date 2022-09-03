NBA Scout: Phoenix Suns Still in on Kevin Durant

Its been quiet since the day the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant patched their relationship up, with many believing teams such as the Phoenix Suns now are ultimately out on KD.

However, one eastern conference Scout doesn’t believe the race is over quite yet.

In ESPN’s recent offseason survey, one of the questions asked to a panel of NBA coaches, scouts and executives was “Which team will Kevin Durant be on the day after the trade deadline?” and to nobody’s surprise, the Nets paced the conversation with 13 of the 15 votes.

