NBA Scout has high praise for Jalen Hood-Schifino at IU’s Pro Day – The Daily Hoosier

Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis sounded the alarm a couple of weeks ago at the program’s media day.

Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino is good. Really good.

And he may not be around very long.

“Jalen is ridiculous,” Jackson-Davis said. “6-5 point guard, he’s crafty with the ball. His mid-range is on point. He’s really mature for his age.

“I really think that he’ll only be here for one year. That’s just me, but he’s a really, really good player. He’s expected to start.”

Don’t let that last sentence sneak by you. Although things can change in the coming weeks, Hood-Schifino is in fact expected to start when the season opens in a month.

The impressions being made by Hood-Schifino extend beyond his coaches and teammates.

On Friday, Indiana had NBA representatives from more than two dozen teams on campus, and at least in the eyes of one of them, Hood-Schifino has a clear path to the league.

“The best NBA prospect (at Indiana) is Jalen Hood-Schifino … and it’s not even close,” Stadium’s Jeff Goodman relayed from an NBA Scout at the Pro Day.

“His shooting needs the most work, but he’s not bad. He’ll make enough shots for it not to be a huge issue. I think his career here will be short.”

A 2022 graduate of Montverde (Fla.), Hood-Schifino is the highest rated incoming recruit in the Big Ten. They helped lead Montverde to back-to-back championships.

