NBA Scout Doesn’t Hold Back About Philadelphia 76ers

The 2022-23 NBA season has been a Rocky one for the Philadelphia 76ers out of the gates. They had a very tough opener, going on the road to face the Boston Celtics. Things didn’t get easier, as they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in their home opener.

The 76ers lost both games, but their nine-point loss at home to the San Antonio Spurs was certainly shocking. The Spurs have made their intentions crystal clear for the season, as they are rebuilding, focusing on player development more than wins and losses.

Philadelphia was able to break into the win column in their most recent game, defeating the Indiana Pacers 120-106. While it was most certainly nice to get their first win of the season, there is still plenty of work to do in Philadelphia.

One NBA Scout that spoke to NBA Analysis Network doesn’t even believe this is a contending team as currently operating. They’d like to see some more commitment from Joel Embiid buying into an adjusted role alongside a rejuvenated James Harden.

“I don’t think there’s a clear identity for them right now. When Harden and Embiid are each at their best, they are playing a different style of basketball. … At some point, Embiid will have to embrace being a rim roller and actually roll hard to the rim. Especially with how they’ve seemed to simplify their offense. The game will come easier to him, and it gets the most out of Harden and Maxey. Until then, I don’t see much reason to put stock into them as a serious title threat.”

If Harden continues producing at the level that he currently is, Embiid is going to have to adjust his style of play a little bit. Harden looks like his MVP-caliber self, scoring with ease while also running the offense well and chipping in on the glass.

If Embiid is willing to make some changes, Philadelphia becomes that much more dangerous of a team to play against. Figuring things out defensively is also needed, and the Scout believes part of that is on Embiid as well.

“Defensively, there has been a real drop-off with Embiid’s presence. It doesn’t seem like he came into the season in great shape. … That group doesn’t work if he’s not anchoring the defense at a high level. They’ve got a lot to clean up. If they don’t soon, they may need to make real changes.”

The one thing that the 76ers have been able to count on in recent seasons was their defense. Even if the offense was stagnant or hit a lull during the season, they could count on their defense to help them win games. That does not look like the case in the early going as they are 20th in defensive rating.

Philadelphia is playing a methodical pace of basketball, as they are dead last in pace of play. Getting into the open court more could help open up the offense for some easier scoring chances. But, if they are going to find the level of success they believe possible, cleaning things up on defense is the No. 1 priority.