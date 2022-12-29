NBA scores: Warriors beat Jazz after late comeback

Against all odds, the Golden State Warriors are mounting a winning streak. Who needs Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins, when you have Jordan Poole, Ty Jerome, and Patrick Baldwin Jr.?

The Dubs won their third straight game on Wednesday night, overcoming a 12-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 112-107.

It took them a while to get there, as they trailed by 10 points after the first quarter, in part due to shooting just 3-for-12 from three-point range while allowing the Jazz to shoot 7-for-14.

The second quarter proved better, and a run by the bench squad — including good minutes from Baldwin — tied the game near the end of the half. But the Jazz closed the second on a 5-0 run, and took a 59-54 lead into the break.

The Dubs and Jazz went back and forth in the third quarter, but Golden State finally broke through to start the fourth. Back-to-back threes by Baldwin and Poole tied the game, forcing Utah to call timeout. A Draymond Green three gave the Warriors their first lead since early in the first quarter, and suddenly the Chase Center was rocking.

Then the offense went flat. The Dubs went many minutes without scoring, before they found their Offensive footing around the halfway mark of the final frame. Threes by Ty Jerome and Donte DiVincenzo capped off a 10-0 run, giving the Warriors a six-point lead.

It was tense from there on out, but the Warriors handled business late. Jordan Poole took care of the ball, while he and DiVincenzo made important free throws. They buckled down on defense, and even got an assist when normally sharpshooting Kelly Olynyk missed a pair at the line.

And that was good enough for a third-straight win, which gives Golden State a winning record since Curry went down with an injury.

Poole led the way with 26 points, although he shot just 7-for-22. DiVincenzo was electric on both sides of the court, finishing with 19 points on 5-for-11 shooting, with excellent defense. Jerome was spectacular, scoring 17 points and grabbing 7 rebounds. And Baldwin was nothing short of a difference maker, registering 11 points, 4 rebounds, and a game-high +13 in his best game as a pro.

The Dubs pulled to 18-18 on the year, and will look for their first four-game winning streak of the season when they host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.