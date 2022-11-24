NBA Scores: Steph Curry erupts in win over Kings on jam-packed Monday

Every single team played last night. 30 teams. 15 games. It was chaos. That I couldn’t watch every single one of them at once was infuriating. I would’ve sold a kidney and possibly a limb if it meant I could have a few more eyeballs, just for one night. This night. This beautiful, lawless, Glorious night.

Let’s all take a deep breath (or nine) and recap each and every one of those 30 games together. In the interest of your sanity — and mine — I’ll be keeping each blurb to a maximum of four sentences. There’s no time to waste. Plus, we should all be heading out to vote soon.

Coffee’s is. Grab a mug.

Celtics grab a signature early-season win in a 109-106 battle with Memphis

On a night with about 13 contenders for “game of the night” honors, it was Celtics-Grizz that delivered the star power and neck-to-neck stakes down the stretch that we’re most likely to see once the Playoffs roll around. (Or, maybe when it comes to these two squads, the Finals?) Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston, scoring 39 points, while Marcus Smart added 15, seven rebounds, and 12 assists. And Morant (30 points) slipped as he drove to attempt a game-tying triple, and the Celtics won their third in a row.

Clippers late run snaps Cavs win-streak as LA wins, 119-117

The Clippers, the team saddled with the loftiest expectations Entering this season by a mile have hardly looked as advertised amid a shaky start. But last night’s tight win over the then-streaking Cleveland Cavaliers should help settle some nerves. Paul George’s 26 points were enough for the Clippers to squeak by Evan Mobley (26 points, 8 rebounds) and the Cavs, who scored just one field goal in the final five minutes of the game.

Sixers beat Suns in ugly, grind-it-out dub, 100-88

Joel Embiid dropped 33 points and made all 16 of his free throws; it wasn’t pretty, but it’ll do. The Suns, however, lost Chris Paul to an apparent heel injury in the second quarter. For a team that is already missing Cam Johnson to a torn meniscus, Paul’s status will be of much concern.

Knicks handle T-Wolves, 120-107, in battle of the mehs

Luka’s big night carries Mavs past Nets, 96-94

Just when it looked like the Nets might be figuring it out — and hey, maybe they have! They only lost by two! — they ran headfirst into Luka Doncic, who poured in a typical-by-his-standards 36-6-6 night. His pure scoring ability is unfair, and unparalleled.

LUKA scored 36 in a win vs Brooklyn & joined WILT on the list of players to start a season with 9 consecutive games of 30+ PTS. He’s now averaging a career-high 36 PTS while shooting a career-best 52.4% along with 8.4 REB, 8.3 AST, 1.9 STLpic.twitter.com/qGaNxEDXyN — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 8, 2022

Warriors eke past Kings, 116-113, behind 47 from Steph

Well, it (Luka) would be unparalleled if it wasn’t for the existence of Steph Curry. He scored a season-high 47 to fuel a comeback win, and he upped his season average to 32.6 per game (that’s second; you get one guess as to who he’s trailing). The Warriors are still a mess, but maybe close calls against the Kings can serve as a wakeup call.

The Wizards beat the Hornets, 108-100

That’s about all there is to say about this game.

Blazers stay hot in buzzer-beating win over Heat, 110-107

Three game-winners so far this season for Portland. You can’t deny that this team has something special cooking.

so to recap.

max strus 3 to tie.

the “are we gonna take a timeout, nah”

Dame getting downhill vs. Duncan Robinson.

kick to Josh Hart for 3 at the buzzer. pic.twitter.com/PLI5qIXP5u — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) November 8, 2022

Bulls render Raptors extinct in 111-97 win

Bucks suffer first loss, get blown out in Atlanta, 117-98

It was going to happen eventually: After a 9-0 start, Milwaukee finally met their maker, and apparently, his name is Dejounte Murray. They led the way for the Trae-less Hawks, dropping 25 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists in Atlanta’s best win of the season.

Pacers win fourth out of last five, upset Pelicans, 129-122

Everyone wants the Pacers to tank and/or trade Myles Turner and/or Buddy Hield to the Lakers — perhaps including Turner. Meanwhile, Turner is going off for 37 in upset wins over a much better team in New Orleans. I’ll take this product over a tanking one.

Pistons starters stay hot in 112-103 win over Oklahoma City

Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, and Isaiah Stewart combined for 84 of Detroit’s 112 points. They also combined for a +/- of plus-91. I’d say the Pistons are trending in the right direction.

Rockets down Magic, 134-129, in epic youth-off

Jalen Green (20 years old) had 34 in a win; Paolo Banchero (19) had 30 in a loss. Both of these teams are quite bad, but my gosh, is the league in a beautiful, fun place.

Nuggets Survive Spurs, 115-109

This Nikola Jokic guy? Pretty good! He’s taken his foot off the gas this season, casually and repeatedly scoring no more than 10-15 points in humdrum outings, but his facilitation skills have taken yet another leap, and the Nuggets are better off for it. On Monday, however, the two-time reigning MVP went off, finishing with 26 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists in Denver’s third-straight win.

Jazz refuse to lose, Blow past Lakers, 139-116

More than anything, I want people to stop being so confused by Utah’s hot start. If you watch this team night in and night out, everything about them makes sense. Each player, from Jordan Clarkson (22 points in Monday’s win) to Lauri Markkanen (24) to Collin Sexton (17) complements the next. 9-3 now, with no signs of stopping.