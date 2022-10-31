NBA Scores: Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers get first win of the season

While you were watching my beloved Josh Allen carve up the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night — I’m so confident this will happen that I’m typing it at 6:27 pm ET — there was a ton of great NBA action unfolding. So much so, that I don’t want to waste any time by attempting a witty intro.

Let’s start by Briefly recapping Saturday’s action:

Kevin Huerter’s first big game as a King finally came; he dropped 27 points and seven assists, leading the Kings past the Heat, 119-113, for Sacramento’s first win of the season

Despite big nights from Steph Curry (31 points) and Jordan Poole (24), it was PJ Washington who stole the show with 31 of his own, as the Hornets upset Golden State in OT, 120-113

The Nets suck. They fell to 1-5 after the Pacers took them to task in a 125-116 win. Oh, and their point guard spent his weekend promoting antisemitism. The alarms are blaring.

It feels like the Philadelphia 76ers might be figuring things out. After an 0-3 start to the season, they’ve won three of their last four, including Saturday’s 114-109 win over Chicago.

Giannis and the Bucks are 5-0 after taking down Trae Young and the Hawks, 123-116. Young had 41 in the loss, while Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday had 34 apiece.

The Thunder?!?! They win again, this time over the Dallas Mavericks, 117-111 in OT. That’s three in a row. It might not last, but this is a fun start from a fun team.

THE JAZZ?!?!?!?! 5-2 now after Downing the Grizzlies, 124-123… Danny Ainge is Enduring cold sweats in his luxury box. Or perhaps this was the plan all along…? Or was it?

It’s to Sunday.

Zion returns, leads Pelicans past sputtering Clippers, 112-91

After missing the previous two games this week with a hip injury, Zion Williamson returned with a vengeance and helped his Pelicans trounce the Los Angeles Clippers by 21. He scored 21 points, pulled down 12 rebounds, and had seven assists. The Clips, meanwhile, have lost four in a row. Concern is mounting, and understandably so.

Celtics go wire-to-wire on Wizards, win 112-94

Malcolm Brogdon was listed as questionable with a back injury yesterday. Clearly, it wasn’t much of an issue, as he showed out to the tune of 23 points in Boston’s big win. Jaylen Brown (24) and Jayson Tatum (23) showed out, per usual, and the C’s never trailed. That two-game losing streak doesn’t appear to be of much concern.

Cavs-Knicks



Make it five in a row for the Cavs, who traded for Donovan Mitchell (38 points, 12 assists) over the summer. It seems like that was a good idea.

Pistons shock Warriors, 128-114

An early trend is forming: Golden State will give the masses reason to worry with one or two bad losses in a row, and then Hush all the doubters with a convincing win a few days later. This falls into the former category. The Warriors have now lost two in a row, both to Lesser Eastern Conference opponents. We’ll worry until Tuesday, when they’ll promptly wallop the Miami Heat. And then we’ll worry again, when the Warriors visit Orlando and get stuck in Paolo Banchero’s whirlwind of skill. Like clockwork.

On the Pistons front: So young, and so fun. Five players finished in double figures, with Cade Cunningham (23-10-9) leading the way. The futureeeeee.

Spurs continue hot start with 107-98 win over T-Wolves

Speaking of he futureeeeee…

Keldon Johnson’s last 5 games: 25 PTS – 8 AST – 6 REB

33 PTS – 4 AST – 3 REB

27 PTS – 3 AST – 4 REB

18 PTS – 4 AST – 2 REB – 2 STL

21 PTS – 8 REB – 1 STL KeldHim Johnson. pic.twitter.com/b1P96rv8Td — Roberto Araiza (@raraiza21) October 31, 2022

Mavs beat Magic, 114-105, behind 44 from Luka

It’s hard to pretend you have a chance when Luka Doncic is in the process of going nuclear, but kudos to the Orlando Magic for keeping things entertaining in this one. Six Orlando players finished in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to stop Luka and co.

Suns handle Rockets, 124-109

Is Kevin Porter Jr. (26 points, eight rebounds, six assists) the best player on the Rockets? Feels like we should talk about it.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 21.3 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 5.3 APG this season. The other players to average at least 20, 6, & 5 this season are: – Giannis

– Butler

– Steph

– Harden

– LeBron

– Something

– CAT

– Rozier

– Siakam

– Fox

– Luka

– Cade — ᵂᴸᴵᴸ (@BiasedHouston) October 31, 2022

Westbrook shines off the bench as Lakers down Nuggets, 121-110, for first win

At long last, they did it. The Lakers finally won a game, snapping a five-game losing streak to open the season, and while it certainly wasn’t pretty, it helps that it comes against a formidable opponent like the Nuggets — who have some concerns of their own to figure out amid a cold start.

Each member of the Lakers ideal big three had arguably their best game of the season in this one, but it’s the efforts of one Russell Westbrook that stand out above the pack. He finished with an efficient 18 points and added eight rebounds and eight assists for good measure. They led the team in +/- with 18 off the bench.

Time to see if this sort of harmonious play can last.