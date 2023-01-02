NBA Scores: Nuggets top Celtics in possible 2023 NBA Finals preview

Nikola Jokic just keeps leaving jaws on the floor with how consistent his Offensive performances have been in leading Denver to the top record in the West and close to the Tops in the whole league.

Believe it or not, we’re approaching the halfway mark of the regular season, and now that we’re into 2023, we’re just about a month and a half from the trade deadline. Teams are starting to be who they are at this point, and the standings are painting a clearer picture.

Grizzlies pull away late over Kings, 118-108

After entering the fourth quarter with just a four-point cushion, Memphis started the final frame on a 10-3 run and held the lead the rest of the way. And Morant scored a game-high 35 points (13-23 FG) for his fifth 30-point outing in the last seven games. He also gifted a young fan with a signed pair of his new signature shoes:

Kid at the Grizzlies game had a sign that said “Ready to jam out in my Ja 1s.” So Ja Morant gifted him a signed pair after the game pic.twitter.com/ncnFHjIlgY — Jessica Benson (@jessbensontv) January 2, 2023

The respective starting centers each showed out as well. Domantas Sabonis posted 18 points and 14 rebounds for his 13th straight double double while Steven Adams grabbed a career high-tying 23 rebounds (13 in the first quarter and a half alone).

Wizards take advantage of shorthanded Bucks, 118-95

Washington won their fifth straight game and sixth of their last seven but are still just one of three teams tied for 10th in the East. On the first night of a two-game series in Milwaukee, the Wizards were led by Rui Hachimura’s 26 points off the bench and Kyle Kuzma’s second career triple double at 10 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists.

The Bucks were missing most of their regular starters, and struggled to generate much offense because of it, shooting just 34-96 (35.4%) from the floor and 13-49 (26.5%) from distance.

Wizards win their fifth overall, & first of back-to-back w/the Bucks. Beat-up Milwaukee was w/o Giannis (knee soreness), Jrue Holiday (non-Covid illness), Khris Middleton (knee soreness), Kareem (traded), Oscar (retired), Paul Pressey (coaching), Marques Johnson (doing colour). — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) January 2, 2023

The Nuggets upset the league’s top seed Celtics, 123-111

With 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists, MVP leader Nikola Jokic posted his second triple double in a row and sixth over his last 11 games. Four more Nuggets added 17+ points in the winning effort that included a 40-minute delay after an especially forceful dunk by Robert Williams III.

After the first 90 seconds, Boston never led, snapping a four-game win streak, although they remain the only squad with a win percentage better than .700. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 55 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.