NBA Scores: Nets Tuesday only gets Worse with loss to Bulls

Normally, I’m energized by how easily the games themselves can take a backseat to everything else the NBA has to offer. Unpacking the sport itself is a joy, but sometimes, it’s even more entertaining to dissect the dramatic dynamics between players and coaches, or to speculate about why the latest disgruntled star has requested a trade.

No other professional sports league on Earth can rival it. Lately, it’s been the last thing I’ve wanted to think about.

Four games took place on Tuesday night, each one competitive, and arguably better than the last. But none of them could overshadow the off-court events of the day, nor the last few days — all of which, somehow, involving the Brooklyn Nets. First came Kyrie Irving’s promotion of an antisemitic film; then came Irving’s combative, dismissive behavior towards the media when asked about said promotion. Then on Monday, a group of fans sitting courtside at the Nets game against the Indiana Pacers wore shirts that read “FIGHT ANTISEMITISM”. Kyrie then skipped his media availability on Monday and Tuesday.

As if the Nets’ human resources public relations department wasn’t already dealing with enough, the team then “mutually parted ways” with head coach Steve Nash Tuesday morning. Jacque Vaughn was immediately named Brooklyn’s acting head coach, but within the hour, both Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski had reported that the Nets may hire suspended Boston Celtics’ head Coach Ime Udoka as Nash’s replacement. Charania noted that the team would do its due diligence on Udoka — who was suspended for the 2022-23 season by the Celtics for an improper relationship with a subordinate — but hardly an hour had passed before both Charania and Wow reported that a deal for Udoka to coach the Nets was all but done.

Look, plenty of basketball was played on Tuesday and will continue to be played on Wednesday, Thursday, and so on. But to recap that action without acknowledging the hours that led up to what took place on the basketball court would have been disingenuous. There’s more to this sport that we love than bright orange balls being zipped around a court and thrown into hoops. Oftentimes, it’s the things off the court that excite us the most. Today, the opposite is true.

On to Tuesday’s scores.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bulls Rally past Nets behind LaVine’s big fourth quarter, win 108-99

Despite a day marred by controversy, it almost looked as though the Nets could escape with a second-straight win on Tuesday. Until Zach LaVine woke up in the final frame. He outscored the Nets on his own in the final 12 minutes of the game, shooting 6 for 10 from the field, good for a total of 20 points in the fourth. He was lights out from three in the fourth (4-of-6) and finished with 29 for the game. DeMar DeRozan added 20, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 17 of his own.

The Nets fell to 2-6. Personally, I’d love it if this Squad just did us all a favor and remained in the cellar for the rest of the year.

Heat hand Warriors third straight loss, 116-109

Just last week, I was expressing concerns about the Miami Heat’s lack of fire. It’s only fitting that I find myself pinning the same worries on a team they beat just days later; a team I had previously shrugged off concerns about, chalking them up to early-season struggles, not systematic issues.

But the Warriors have now lost three straight, all to seemingly lesser Eastern Conference foes: the Hornets, Pistons, and now the Heat. Jordan Poole’s streaky shooting has been more of a detriment to this offense than a feature as of late; Klay Thompson’s production seems to have plateaued; Steph Curry’s mainstream brilliance persists, but it’s not enough to carry this roster like it did last postseason. It might not be time to Panic just yet, but worry away. It’s good for the soul.

Thunder win fourth straight, down Magic 116-108

God, I love watching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander play basketball. And I love watching him do so for a team that, sure, should be tanking, but has now won four in a row after an 0-3 start and looks remarkably competitive to start the season. In Tuesday night’s win over Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic, SGA dropped a routine 34 points, four rebounds, and six assists. He’s now averaging 31.5 points, five rebounds, and seven assists per game while shooting a shade under 52 percent from the field.

TL;DR: Take notice of the Oklahoma City Thunder and its proven star. It’s worth your time.

The Suns stay best in the West with a 116-107 win over the Timberwolves

After a summer full of doubts, all of them warranted, the Suns are rolling at 6-1. Their only loss came at the hands of the 5-1 Portland Trail Blazers, and they’ve handled everyone from Luka Doncic to Steph Curry en route to an early distinction as the best team in the Western Conference.

One more thing: Don’t put grave on CP3’s grave just yet. His 15 points and 12 assists paced the Suns in Tuesday’s win, and he’s yet to record fewer than nine assists in a game this season. They lead the league, averaging 11 per game. The Point God lives!