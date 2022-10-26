NBA Scores: James Harden leads Sixers to first win of the season

It’s early. Very early. But are you seeing what I’m seeing? That there might be a slight power imbalance in the NBA? Or, at the very least, an imbalance that is quite different than what we thought it would be? We assumed that the rich would remain perched on their thrones, spoiled by the luxuries that were prearranged for them. And yet almost cinematically, here we are, finding ourselves in a world in which the poor are eating the rich, and remaking the world in their image.

For the most part, at least. If I had told you that the Utah Jazz would start this season 3-1 with wins over the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and New Orleans Pelicans; or that the Philadelphia 76ers would be 1-3, having only just won their first game after previously losing to the San Antonio Spurs? You’d have laughed.

Perhaps out of enjoyment, much like I am now. Because I relish the chaos. Bring me more. Spoil me with mayhem. Speaking of which: Let’s get to the NBA scores from Monday.

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Trail Blazers topple Nuggets, 135-110, sit atop West at 4-0

Damian Lillard (31 points, eight assists, still in Player of the Week form) is back. Anfernee Simons (29 points) has already ascended to fill the number two void left behind by CJ McCollum after he was traded to New Orleans last season. Jerami Grant (21) and Jusuf Nurkic (13, 12 rebounds, and six assists) are a fantastic frontcourt duo that fills the few gaps left vacant by their backcourt counterparts. Plus, Nassir Little and Shaedon Sharpe (11 each) are the perfect role-playing complements to Portland’s main starters. This Portland team is now the only undefeated team in the West after holding Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to a combined -25 effort (although it’s worth noting that both played just 26 minutes; load management started early, eh?).

Grizzlies down Nets in a Duel between the stars, 134-124

The season may have started with some unpredictable results on a nightly basis, but nothing is more predictable than the stars being stars and getting theirs, no matter the result. On Monday, the result for Ja Morant and Desmond Bane (38 points apiece) was a win; for the Nets All-Star duo, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (37 apiece), the opposite. Memphis is Rolling at 3-1, while the Nets… well:

Celtics suffer first loss, Collapse in Chicago, 120-102

Boston led by as many as 19, yet fell to the Bulls by 18. This loss for the Celtics is eerily similar to the one they suffered almost exactly one year ago (Nov. 1, 2021) to Chicago after leading by 19 in the second half Things are going decidedly better for the Celtics at the moment, but it’s an odd coincidence.

In other news: Ayo Dosunmu is terrifying.

Knicks thwart another Banchero banger, defeat Magic 115-102

New York handled business against Orlando, but the Magic’s youth continues to be one of the best stories of this young NBA season (pun intended). Paolo Banchero’s Rookie-of-the-Year case is building strong momentum already, as he’s scoring 22.8 points and pulling down 7.5 rebounds per game. Orlando may be winless, but the future is bright.

Raptors stifle Heat down the stretch, use late rally to win 98-90

Miami is bad, folks. Like, the ugly sort of bad.

Naturally, they’ll finish as the two-seed in the Eastern Conference.

Rockets eke past Juggernaut Jazz, 114-108

The Giant has finally been slain. Utah’s undefeated start is no more, as Kevin Porter Jr.’s 26-10-4 effort led Houston to its first win of the season. Jalen Green added 25; Jabari Smith Jr. was the best player on the floor (21 points, nine boards, three blocks).

Spurs Survive late comeback attempt from T-Wolves, win 115-106

The Jazz are 3-1. So, why can’t the Spurs be 3-1, too? Sure, they’re supposed to be tanking. But why not use this time to Foster the development of young talents like Devin Vassell (23 points) and Jeremy Sochan (14 in 23 minutes off the bench)?

Well, seriously. I’m asking. These aren’t rhetorical questions. Have they seen Victor Wembanyama play basketball? (That one was rhetorical.)

Sixers beat Pacers, 120-106, win first game of the season

Like a fool, I picked the Sixers to make the Finals at the beginning of the year. On a personal level, I needed them to win this game.

Then again, it came against the Pacers.

Never mind. Still a fool.