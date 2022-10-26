NBA Scores: Frustrated Klay Thompson’s first NBA ejection leads to Golden State Warriors losing big

The second TNT Tuesday of the young NBA season featured the only close game of the night during the early window. Luka Doncic is great, but the Dallas Mavericks are going to need to give him more help. That sure sounds familiar.

In case you missed anything, here’s the scores from Tuesday’s action across four games in the NBA.

Injured Pelicans Escape Mavs, 113-111

New Orleans was missing Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones, but got double-digit point efforts from all but one of their players. Trey Murphy led the way in their Stead with 22 points, the second-highest total of his career; he’s now averaging 15.5 points through four games.

The full team effort was enough to overcome 37 from Luka and 20+ from each of Dinwiddie/Wood.

Wizards pull away from Pistons, 120-99

The Pistons were within 10 going into the fourth, but 11 fourth quarter points from Bradley Beal put the game away.

On the bright side, Pistons got a sick highlight from Jaden Ivey, which will be true for most games this season:

Thunder use big third to separate from Clippers, 108-94

After missing Sunday’s Matchup with the Wolves, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his strong start with an early season-high 33 (11-22 FG) along with 8 assists.

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Marcus Morris Sr. were all inactive for LA.

Suns run Warriors out of the gym, 134-105

The two squads staked their claim for early “Game of the Year” candidate during the first half, but after Klay Thompson was ejected for getting into it with Devin Booker early in the second half, the Suns ran away with the game. Booker continued his early MVP-level play with 34 points and 7 assists; he also has the league-wide lead for +/- at +63.