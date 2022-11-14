NBA Scores: Damian Lillard dagger keeps Los Angeles Lakers winless

Sunday was a wonderful day for NBA basketball. The first game started early, and there was no empty window after that. Should this be how every day in the NBA should be scheduled? Who’s to say? If I am to say, I say “yes”. Here’s all the scores from around the association starting with the most embarrassing team in the league.

Jerami Grant knocks it down after Dame Lillard sets it up, Blazers beat Lakers 106-104

If the NBA awarded a comeback player of the year like the NFL does, it would almost certainly go to Damian Lillard. After this game against the Lakers, Lillard has back-to-back 41-point games, and his team has needed every bit of it.

A little bit of back and forth to start the fourth, but the Lakers took control and were well on their way to their first win. But since the Purple and Gold can never catch a single break, they proceeded to Blow a 7-point lead with less than two minutes left.

After being down 102-95, the Blazers took a 104-102 lead from a Lillard stepback, James responded with a dunk, Jerami Grant responded with a drive of his own to earn the game winning layup with 3 seconds left. James missed a fadeaway at the buzzer.

Young Hornets get after it, topple Hawks 126-109

Atlanta got off to a quick start, opening the game on a 20-7 run and leading 24-11 after just over nine minutes. It didn’t take long for the LaMelo-less Hornets to climb back in it though, taking a lead at 31-30.

The young Hornets didn’t look back and ran away with the game, led in part by energy big Nick Richards, who finished the game with 20 points (9-9 FG) and 11 rebounds in 20 minutes.

Cavs need overtime to finish off Wizards 117-107

Washington opened on a 13-3 run, but Cleveland had the lead by the second quarter, taking a 36-31 lead early in the frame. Cavs controlled most of the way before the Wiz forced overtime, but Cavs again took control down the stretch to win it behind 37 points, 4 assists, and 3 steals from Donovan Mitchell.

Jazz shock Pelicans in overtime 122-121

The Jazz continue to do the impossible, beating a Juggernaut in overtime, and staying undefeated. Victor’s not walking through that door at this rate.

Lauri Markkanen has a better supporting cast than lebron james — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) October 24, 2022

Worth noting as well that Zion Williamson went down with a hip contusion after tallying 25 points and 2 blocks in 30 minutes.

Timberwolves overcome Thunder, 116-106

OKC lost the game, and they lost their rising star point guard. Anthony Edwards powered the Wolves with 30 points (13-19 FG) and 11 rebounds.

Josh Giddey is out and will not return with a right ankle sprain. Could see him running gingerly earlier in the game. Tried to play through it. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) October 24, 2022

Kings can’t handle Golden State’s blitzkrieg, fall 125-130

The Warriors put up 89 in the first half (28 for Steph) and didn’t look back.

Suns get back on track with wire-to-wire dominance over Clippers, 112-95

Suns started out the game on an 11-0 run, and the Clippers were never within single digits, despite a clean injury report. Kawhi and Wall came off the bench to start the game but both started the second half, and it still wasn’t enough to overcome Booker’s 35 points (13-21 FG).