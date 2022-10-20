NBA Scores 2022-23: Ja Morant fuels Grizzly win over Knicks, Pablo Banchero has epic debut

If Tuesday’s tandem of tilts — who is this guy, Dr. Seuss? — was the appetizer, Wednesday’s full slate of action was the final three courses of a four-course meal that featured filet mignon, a lobster tail, grilled asparagus, and crème brûlée to finish us off.

Look at that: it’s only 9 am, and I’ve mapped out my dinner plans. Enough dillydallying. Let’s get to Wednesday’s NBA scores.

Grizzlies Escape Knicks comeback, eke out 115-112 overtime win

The Grizzlies managed to spoil Jalen Brunson’s Knicks’ debut, but boy, did New York make it interesting. The Knicks had two chances to win — one in the fourth, spoiled by an RJ Barrett turnover; one in overtime, when Evan Fournier clanged a contested corner three with 1.9 seconds remaining — but Ja Morant’s 34-point night was enough for Memphis to start the season with a win.

Youngsters shine as Pistons get by Magic, 113-109

The most optimistic I’ve been about the future of the NBA since… ever. And despite the loss, this is the best Magic fans should be feeling since 2009. The young trio of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs were Incredible yesterday. Wagner had 20 points, Suggs had 21. Banchero? Ho-hum, just the best debut since LeBron James.

They overshadowed one heck of an evening from Jaden Ivey, too (19 points on 53 percent shooting). The future isn’t bright: it’s blinding.

Wizards cast a spell on Pacers, win 114-107

If last night was any indication, I will absolutely be enjoying watching the bad teams this season more than the good ones. Inject Bennedict Mathurin’s 19-point debut into my veins. Please get Bradley Beal (23-6-5) and out of Washington and let that Squad flounder.

Hawks core soars past 117-107 dub over Rockets youth

Trae Young (23 points, 13 assists), Dejounte Murray (20 and 11 in his Hawks debut), and John Collins (24 and eight boards) got theirs, but De’Andre Hunter was special. He had 22 points on 10/15 (!!!) shooting, and finally looks like he’s ready to make the leap that has been expected from him for the past two years or so.

Hornets trounce Spurs in mid-off, 129-102

DeRozan, Bulls Torch Heat, 116-108

DeMar DeRozan had a casual 37-6-9 night. He’s currently +8000 to win this season’s MVP on DraftKings.





Gobert looks in form as T-Wolves top Thunder, 115-108

New-ish-look Cavs fall to Raptors, 108-105

Darius Garland exited after just 13 minutes with an eye injury, and the Raptors entire core scored in double figures. This was tight down the stretch, but I have to imagine it would have been a different game if Garland had a full evening’s work. Donovan Mitchell dropped 31 in his Cleveland debut.

Evan Mobley finished with 14 and six boards. Not his best night, but he looks primed to have a breakout sophomore season. Mark Schindler wrote a great piece on that very idea for this very site yesterday. Give it a read.

Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Jazz shock Nuggets in opener, 123-102

Soooooo, Utah!!!! You’re supposed to be losing!!! THINK OF WEMBY!!!

Suns use huge second-half comeback to down Mavs, 107-105

Luka Doncic’s 35 and Christian Wood’s 25 weren’t enough to stop Phoenix’s comeback from down 22 in the third. Devin Booker led the way for the Suns with 28; Deandre Ayton was 18 and 10, and smiled once, I think.

Trail Blazers squeak past Kings, 113-108

Pelicans roll over Nets, 130-108

Maybe Ben Simmons should’ve stayed home.