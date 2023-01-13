NBA schedule: How to watch Spurs vs. Warriors at the Alamodome – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Happy Friday! We kick off the weekend with a basketball-heavy day before the NFL Playoffs take center stage tomorrow. History looks like it will be made in our must-watch game in San Antonio tonight. Plus, there’s plenty of college hoops to tune in for this Friday night.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH:

Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are in the midst of a miserable season made better only by the fact that Ping-Pong balls could give them the chance to draft Victor Wembanyama this summer. But tonight’s Spurs game is well worth your time as the team attempts to set the league attendance record in a Matchup played at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game celebrates the Spurs’ 50th anniversary in San Antonio and well over 60,000 tickets have been sold. Beyond the crowd, any chance to watch Stephen Curry is worth taking, and the Warriors need to start stacking wins after a slow first half of the season.

7:30 pm ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

LINE UP:

Winnipeg Jets at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 pm ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 pm ET, Bally Sports Arizona/North, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Michigan State at Illinois, 9 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: VCU at Dayton, 9 pm ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Women’s CBB: No. 2 Stanford at No. 8 at UCLA, 11 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

