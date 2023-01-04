NBA schedule: How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

There have been some incredible scoring displays lately in the NBA. Last night, we got yet another one, as Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 55 points to lead the Bucks past the Wizards. Tonight, another high-scoring star Headlines the sports slate in Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell. Plus, don’t miss a busy night in men’s college basketball and a pair of intriguing matchups in the NHL.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH:

Phoenix Suns at Cleveland Cavaliers

Last time out, Donovan Mitchell scored a ridiculous 71 points in one of the most impressive performances of the season, leading the Cavs to an overtime win over the Bulls. It was quite the way for Cleveland’s star guard to open 2023, and he’ll look to follow that up with another big performance tonight against the slumping Suns. Phoenix has lost three straight and six of seven. With Devin Booker sidelined, the Suns have lacked the Offensive Firepower to keep up with their competition.

7 pm ET, Bally Sports Ohio/Arizona, watch on fuboTV

READ MORE:

LINE UP:

Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace, 3 pm ET, USA/Universo, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Well. 16 Duke at NC State, 7 p.m. ET, ACC Network, watch on fuboTV

New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m. ET, TNT

Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 pm ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Well. 20 Missouri at No. 13 Arkansas, 8:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Well. 4 UConn at Providence, 8:30 p.m. ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

Tampa Bay Lightning at Minnesota Wild, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

