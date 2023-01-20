NBA schedule: How to watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Happy Friday! We have just three more weekends with football until the fall, so let’s enjoy them while we can. The NFL’s Divisional round kicks off tomorrow, but we’ve got plenty of action on the Hardwood Tonight to hold us over until then. Plus, don’t miss more third-round play from the Australian Open.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH:

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button