NBA schedule: How to watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Happy Friday! We have just three more weekends with football until the fall, so let’s enjoy them while we can. The NFL’s Divisional round kicks off tomorrow, but we’ve got plenty of action on the Hardwood Tonight to hold us over until then. Plus, don’t miss more third-round play from the Australian Open.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers

The Grizzlies are the hottest team in the NBA, having won 11 games in a row, pushing their franchise to new heights in the process. Memphis is now third in SI’s power rankings and could keep climbing after taking out the Cavs in a close game last night. Tonight they get a crack at the Lakers, who’ve been treading water without Anthony Davis to try to stay in the playoff picture. But LeBron James’s age-defying play has kept them in it, as he averaged nearly 35 points per game in January.

10 pm ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 pm ET, NHL Network, watch on fuboTV

Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 pm ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV

Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 pm ET, NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Ohio, watch on fuboTV

Women’s CBB: No. 8 Utah at No. 4 at Stanford, 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network, watch on fuboTV

Australian Open, third round, 7 pm ET, ESPN+, 9 pm ET, ESPN 2, watch on fuboTV

Men’s CBB: Boise State at New Mexico, 11 pm ET, FS1, watch on fuboTV

Happy streaming!

