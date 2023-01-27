NBA schedule: How to watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports
Happy Friday! It’s conference Championship weekend in the NFL, and we’ve got a huge college basketball slate on Saturday as well. Tonight is quieter, but we do get a Matchup between Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards that’s worth tuning in for. Plus, if you’re a night owl (or very early riser), catch the Australian Open Women’s singles final between Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka.
Here’s what I’m watching today.
MUST WATCH:
Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves
And Morant came up just short in his bid for an All-Star starting spot, so perhaps the league’s most dynamic guard will have an extra chip on his shoulder for tonight’s Showdown with the Timberwolves. These two teams have split the season series so far, and both teams have a lot to play for as the early playoff picture begins to take shape. Memphis is 2.5 games behind Denver for the top spot in the West, while the T-Wolves are currently slated for the play-in.
7:30 pm ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV
READ MORE:
LINE UP:
- Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 pm ET, Bally Sports Ohio/Oklahoma, watch on fuboTV
- New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars, 8:30 pm ET, Bally Sports Southwest/MSG, watch on fuboTV
- Women’s CBB: No. 8 UCLA at No. 25 at Colorado, 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks, watch on fuboTV
- Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors, 10 pm ET, NBA TV, watch on fuboTV
- Australian Open Women’s singles final, Elena Rybakina vs. Aryna Sabalenka, Saturday, 3:30 am ET, ESPN, watch on fuboTV
Happy streaming!
