NBA schedule: How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Nights like this are why the NBA regular season is so much fun. The Slate is loaded: The Nets may not have Kevin Durant tonight, but Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons will be taking on the Sixers. We’ve also got a battle between two of the league’s best teams, as the Nuggets will play the Bucks. To wrap up the evening, we get a taste of one of the best current rivalries in the sport as Ja Morant and the Grizzlies face Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

Here’s what I’m watching today.

MUST WATCH:

Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers

The Nets are just 2–4 since losing Kevin Durant to a knee injury, but have started to show signs of life without their star in the last two contests. They beat the Warriors over the weekend behind 38 points, seven rebounds and nine assists from Kyrie Irving, who has a lot to prove in Durant’s absence. Tonight is a good litmus test on the road against the Sixers, who’ve won five straight games (all by 10 points or fewer) to keep climbing up the Eastern Conference standings. Plus, former Sixer Ben Simmons will be back in Philadelphia, where the reception he gets from the crowd should be interesting.

7:30 pm ET, ESPN

READ MORE:

LINE UP:

Men's CBB: Well. 13 Xavier at No. 19 UConn, 6:30 p.m. ET, FS1

New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET, TNT

Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 pm ET

Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 pm ET

Carolina Hurricanes at Dallas Stars, 8:30 pm ET

Men's CBB: Texas A&M at No. 15 at Auburn, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

