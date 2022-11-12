NBA says refs missed Klay Thompson foul on Steph Curry dagger vs. Cavaliers

For the second straight game, the Warriors benefitted from the referees not calling a foul on Klay Thompson.

Late in the Warriors’ 106-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Chase Center, Steph Curry made a 3-pointer to push Golden State’s lead to four.

But per the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report, which was released just before 1 pm PT on Saturday, Thompson should have been called for an Offensive foul on Isaac Okoro for a screen he set to free up Curry to take the shot.

“Thompson (GSW) does not give Okoro (CLE) the time or distance to avoid the contact and turns his shoulder to deliver contact, which dislodges Okoro during the pick,” the NBA wrote.

Thompson delivered a solid blow to Okoro, who went to the floor and held his face following the contact.

It appears Thompson knew he got away with a foul because he immediately threw up his hands as if to say, “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

If the refs had called Thompson for the foul, it changes the complexion of the game. Instead of a four-point deficit, the Cavs would have gotten possession trailing by just one point.

Donovan Mitchell missed a 3-pointer on the Cavs’ next possession and Cleveland was forced to foul the Warriors twice, allowing Curry to ice the game at the free-throw line.

In the Warriors’ win over the Kings on Monday night, Thompson wasn’t whistled for a foul on Kevin Huerter on a potential game-tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer, a call the NBA later said should have been made by the game officials.

The Warriors can’t count on the refs to bail them out every night, but this week, the missed calls have helped them improve to 5-7 this season.

