NBA says more than a half-dozen incorrect calls occurred in final minutes of Indiana Pacers loss vs Philadelphia 76ers

Every applicable day, the NBA Releases NBA Officiating Last Two Minute Reports. According to the league, the games that these reports come from are, “games that were at or within three points during any point in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter (and overtime, where applicable).”

The Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers battled on Wednesday, and the game fit the above criteria, meaning a Last Two Minutes Report was released for that game. Many were eager to see the report after the way the game finished.

“Questionable calls down the line that didn’t go our way,” Pacers guard Buddy Hield said after the game.

The report, which covers, “all calls (whistles) and notable non-calls,” per the NBA, had 39 plays that received a comment from the league. You can read it at the hyperlink here. The Noteworthy part, as Hield suggested, is that there were seven calls listed as “incorrect” by the NBA.

Of the seven, five of them listed the Pacers team or a Pacers player as the disadvantaged party. They are listed in the Embedded Twitter thread below.

Nothing can change the result of the game, but the NBA Releases the last two minutes report to, “Build a greater awareness and understanding of the rules and processes that govern our game. Additionally, it serves as a mechanism of accountability to our fans and the media who seek clarifications after our games.”

The 76ers wound up winning the game 129-126 in overtime. The Pacers fell to 21-18. “2 minute report smh,” Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton tweeted.