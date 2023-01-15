NBA Saturday parlay at mega (+927 odds) today 1/14: Raptors devour the Hawks

There are 7 games on the NBA Slate on Saturday. The early tip-off will see an immediate rematch between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat live on ABC. Later on in the day, the Atlanta Hawks will be traveling to visit the Toronto Raptors. We have one of our best bets of the day for that encounter. Be sure to check it our along with the rest of our NBA predictions for the day. But for now Let’s take a look at my parlay below.

Raptors -5.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers -9.5 alternate spread (+182)

Miami Heat -1.5 (-110)

Parlay odds: +927

Raptors -5.5 (-110)

The last time the teams faced off in Toronto the Raptors were able to hold Trae Young to 14 points on 23.1% shooting. They did that by putting OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes up against the point guard, with the same likely to be the case tonight. The Hawks are just 24th in Offensive rating over the last 10 games, they could have issues if their star guard struggles to get going. Over that same stretch of games the visitors are 27th in the league in opponent points in the paint. The Raptors have started heating up from 3-point range, ranking 12th in 3-point percentage during that time. Look for them to have success scoring on the inside and out as a result. The Hawks are just 1-4 on second nights of back-to-backs. Look for the hosts to dominate them tonight.

Miami Heat -1.5 (-110)

This will be the second straight meeting between these teams in Miami, with the Heat coming away with a 108-102 win in the first one. Giannis Antetokounmpo was missing from that game and continues to appear on the injury report as questionable. That should give the Heat a great chance of coming away with another home win. The Bucks are just 29th in Offensive rating over the last 10 games. They could really struggle to break down a Heat team who are 5th in defensive rating during that stretch, especially if their Greek superstar is unavailable once more. With Kris Middleton out too, it is hard to see where the Bucks points will come from tonight.

Philadelphia 76ers -9.5 alternate spread (+182)

The Utah Jazz were in action last night, barely pulling off a win against the Orlando Magic. The hosts have already played 11 games on the second night of back-to-backs, picking up just 4 wins in those games. Tonight they will welcome Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers to Salt Lake City. The center should cause the Jazz a Matchup nightmare, having dropped 59 points when the teams met earlier this season. With James Harden in the lineup this time around too, the center should enjoy even better service tonight, while giving the Jazz another player they have to worry about on defense. The hosts are 22nd in defensive rating over the last 10 games and they could have issues slowing down that pair.

