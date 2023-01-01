NBA Same Game Parlay Odds, Picks & Predictions: Saturday (12/31)

Tonight will be the final NBA Slate of 2022. Happy New Year to all! 2022 was a fun betting year. But 2023 will be even better.

Here are a couple of same-game parlays to wager on to finish out 2022 with some profit.

New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets

Leg 1: Alperen Sengun Over 12.5 Points (+102)

Leg 2: Kevin Porter Jr. Over 4.5 Rebounds (-132)

Leg 3: Jabari Smith Over 1.5 Threes (-148)

The Rockets have just ten wins this season. But that doesn’t mean we can’t bet on them and earn some profit.

Alperen Sengun has averaged 14.2 points per game. He’s scored 13 points or more in 63% of games played this season, and his line is sitting at +102. In Houston’s most recent game, he only had 17 minutes against the Mavericks and still scored 11 points. As long as he averages about 26 minutes tonight, he’ll earn those 13 points.

Meanwhile, Kevin Porter Jr. has added 19.3 points per game. But more importantly, he hauled in 5.4 rebounds per game. His line is at 4.5, and he’s earned at least five rebounds in 71% of games this season. He’s also playing nearly 35 minutes per game in December.

Finally, Jabari Smith only averages 12.2 points per game as a rookie. However, in December, they averaged more than five Threes per game. Smith has only nailed 1.6 per game, but he’s going up against a Knicks team that is 23rd in three-point defense. He’ll get some quality looks that he can knock down.

Parlay Odds: +481 via FanDuel

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Leg 1: Bojan Bogdanovic Under 2.5 Threes (-178)

Leg 2: Jaden Ivey Under 1.5 Threes (-215)

Leg 3: Jalen Duren Under 8.5 Points (+106)

Leg 4: Jalen Duren Under 10.5 Rebounds (-115)

I’m not afraid of betting on inconsistent teams today. These matchups are calling for it. We’re getting some solid value tonight.

Let’s start with Bojan Bogdanovic. He averaged 20.6 points per game. He’s also taken 6.2 Threes per night in December. However, he’s only drained 2.5 of those Threes and hasn’t hit three Threes in six straight games. Meanwhile, Jaden Ivey has averaged 15.5 points per game, but he’s also struggling from long range. He’s 1.2-for-3.8 in December, which is 31.6% from downtown.

Then there’s Jalen Duren, who has juiced stats coming into this game. Duren has averaged 7.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. If you look above, his prop totals are slightly higher than his averages. Duren has hit nine or more points in just 34% of games this season. He’s also coming off a four-point performance against the Bulls.

Duren has also earned 11 or more rebounds in 29% of games. He averaged 10.6% in December but has missed that number in three of his last five games. Let’s pick on Duren a little bit and profit off this parlay.

Parlay Odds: +660 via FanDuel

