NBA salaries: All the contracts team-by-team

All NBA front offices are working with an eye on their cap space and luxury tax situation. To better understand their decision-making, you can check this page with the salary status of all NBA teams for the 2022-23 season. The page will be updated any time a transaction becomes official. (So ​​check back often).

Key: • Player Option / • Team Option / • Partially guaranteed / • Non-guaranteed / • Two-way contract / • Expiring contact

Atlanta Hawks

For more information, click here.

Boston Celtics

For more information, click here.

Brooklyn Nets

For more information, click here.

Charlotte Hornets

For more information, click here.

Chicago Bulls

For more information, click here.

Cleveland Cavaliers

For more information, click here.

Dallas Mavericks

For more information, click here.

Denver Nuggets

For more information, click here.

Detroit Pistons

For more information, click here.

Golden State Warriors

For more information, click here.

Houston Rockets

For more information, click here.

Indiana Pacers

For more information, click here.

Los Angeles Clippers

For more information, click here.

Los Angeles Lakers

For more information, click here.

Memphis Grizzlies

For more information, click here.

Miami Heat

For more information, click here.

Milwaukee Bucks

For more information, click here.

Minnesota Timberwolves

For more information, click here.

New Orleans Pelicans

For more information, click here.

New York Knicks

For more information, click here.

Oklahoma City Thunder

For more information, click here.

Orlando Magic

For more information, click here.

Philadelphia 76ers

For more information, click here.

Phoenix Suns

For more information, click here.

Portland Trail Blazers

For more information, click here.

Sacramento Kings

For more information, click here.

San Antonio Spurs

For more information, click here.

Toronto Raptors

For more information, click here.

Utah Jazz

For more information, click here.

Washington Wizards

For more information, click here.

Story Originally appeared on HoopsHype