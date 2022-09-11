NBA Sacramento Kings Co-Owner Vivek Ranadive Serious About Buying Inter After Showing Interest In AC Milan & Chelsea, Italian Media Report

NBA franchise Sacramento Kings co-owner Vivek Ranadive is serious about trying to buy Inter from Suning and sees the club as a viable project as he has ambitions to make his mark within European football.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, who reports that the US businessman and former Golden State Warriors owner has ideas on how to find success in elite European football after failed bids for Chelsea and AC Milan.

Ranadive has been the co-owner of the Sacramento Kings in the NBA since 2013, having been on the board of directors of the Golden State Warriors before then, but he believes that he can branch out into European football.

The 64-year-old had been among the interested parties when Chelsea were up for sale by Roman Abramovich before Todd Boehly took over at the Premier League club in the end, whilst he had also been part of the Consortium behind RedBird’s failed takeover of AC Milan.

Ranadive would still be very keen on finding a suitable European football club to make his next project, and has set his sights on the Nerazzurri as a real possibility.

Suning’s €1.2 billion asking price would certainly be considered excessive by the US businessman, but there could still be grounds for serious negotiations.