NBA Rumors: The Toronto Raptors And New Orleans Pelicans Are Interested In Bojan Bogdanovic

Now that the Utah Jazz have traded Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, they can finally focus on rebuilding their team from the ground up.

Next up on the list of things to do is find a home for the rest of their remaining core of veterans, which includes Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley Jr., and sharpshooting wing, Bojan Bogdanovic.

In regards to Bojan, several teams have already expressed interest, according to NBA Insider Jake Fischer.

The Toronto Raptors And New Orleans Pelicans Have Emerged As Possible Trade Candidates For Bojan Bogdanovic

Bogdanovic, 33, had a pretty solid campaign last season, averaging 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game on 45% shooting. While he’s no defensive juggernaut, Bojan can provide a serious scoring punch for whatever team ends up with him.

“Toronto has been pretty consistently mentioned there,” Fischer said. “The Pelicans I’ve now heard as well are a team that’s been on him. Phoenix, all in addition to the Lakers. There’s got to be more too, but those are the four teams I’ve heard from multiple people that I know.”

Of course, it’s entirely possible that the Jazz will end up keeping Bojan, but it’s no secret that they are looking to swap some of their vets for picks, and Bogdanovic is one of their most valuable trade assets left.

Without their two-star players, it just wouldn’t make sense to keep some of those guys around, especially if they are looking to secure a high draft pick.

In the latest Episode of his The Lowe Post podcast, Zach Lowe opened up about what the Jazz expect to get with their last couple of veterans. According to the analyst, they believe that Clarkson, Bogdanovic and Beasley are enough to get first-round picks from another team. “The second package is Clarkson, Bogdanovic, Beasley,” Lowe said, via Ahn Fire Digital. “From what I’ve been told around the league, the Jazz feel all three of those guys are worth a first-round pick. If that’s the case, then there’s no deal, that’s out.”

In Toronto, the Raptors are expected to be competitive in the East and would have a lot to gain from adding a guy like Bogdanovic. The question is, are the Raptors willing to part with a first-rounder to get the deal done?

For the Pelicans, they could be a dangerous Squad if Zion Williamson stays healthy, and Bojan could give them the shooting edge they need to dominate the West.

No matter which way you slice it, Bogy is a really solid player who brings a lot to the table as a sharpshooter, expert scorer, and an 8-year NBA veteran. It will be interesting to see where he ends up when it’s all said and done.