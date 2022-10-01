NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Will Only Trade Draft Picks For Deal That Returns Them To Contender Status

After last years chaotic campaign, many fans and analysts have been practically begging for the Lakers to move on from Russell Westbrook.

But to trade him now, LA would likely have to either take back a large salary or give up their own future picks in the deal.

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, that’s not something they would be willing to do unless they knew it would make them contenders again.

Here’s the latest update on their thinking, according to Marc Stein.