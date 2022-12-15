NBA rumors: Steph Curry shoulder injury to sit Warriors star at least 2 weeks

The Warriors’ rough start to the 2022-23 NBA season took another big hit Thursday.

That’s because an MRI confirmed that Warriors star Steph Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation in Wednesday’s loss to the Pacers, the team announced.

While the Warriors said a timeline for Curry’s return would be provided “in the coming days,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania cited sources in reporting that the Veteran guard will be out at least two weeks, meaning he’d miss a minimum of seven games, including the Christmas Day Showdown with Ja Morant and the Grizzlies at Chase Center.

Golden State Warriors All-NBA star Stephen Curry has sustained a labral injury in his left shoulder and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, sources say @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 15, 2022

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Thursday, citing sources, that Curry was expected to miss “a few weeks.”

Golden State’s Steph Curry is expected to miss “a few weeks” with his left shoulder injury, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2022

With a little over two minutes left in the third quarter of the Warriors’ 125-119 loss Wednesday, Curry reached in with his left hand to swipe the ball away from Pacers big man Jalen Smith. As he ripped his arm away, Curry immediately grabbed his left shoulder in pain. The Warriors called a timeout, and after Curry was examined on the bench, the team quickly sent him to the locker room with director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini.

At the time of his injury, Curry again was doing everything for the Warriors in Indianapolis. He scored 38 points in 30 minutes, shooting 11 of 19 from the field and 5 of 10 on 3-pointers, and added seven assists and seven rebounds. The rest of the Warriors combined were at 42 points late in the third quarter.

On a night clouded by Sorrow and another road loss, Curry again found himself in the history books. He now has 250 career 30-point performances. Only 20 other players in NBA history have done so at least 250 times. Curry also has scored 30 or more points in 16 of the 26 games he has played this season.

“This has been a tough start to the season,” Kerr said Wednesday after the loss. “We’re in a tough stretch. Maybe it’s going to get tougher if Steph’s out for a while. I mean, if he’s out, it will for sure get tougher.”

There’s no doubt about that. The Warriors are now 14-15 on the season and 2-13 on the road. Curry has missed just three of the Warriors’ 29 games.

Golden State has dropped all three of said games without Curry this season. The Warriors have been outscored by 55 points in the three games they have missed.

Curry, after his latest Herculean effort, is averaging 30.0 points, 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 43.4 percent on 3-pointers. The Warriors have a 120.5 offensive rating with him on the court, and that number drops to 103.0 with him off it.

Life without Steph, to state the obvious, is much harder.

