NBA Rumors Roundup: Warriors interested in Myles Turner and Jakob Poeltl, DeMarcus Cousins ​​possibly heading to Taiwan, and more

The Golden State Warriors are the defending NBA champions, but they are currently struggling more than a month into the season. The latest Rumors suggest that the Warriors are interested in Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers and Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs.

Meanwhile, another former NBA All-Star might be heading to Taiwan. DeMarcus Cousins ​​is the latest veteran to be linked to a move overseas after not receiving any offers in the offseason. Cousins ​​played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets last season.

Here is the latest NBA Rumors Roundup for Nov. 25 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Jazz plans to keep Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen