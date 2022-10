After winning the NBA Finals last season, the Golden State Warriors plan is offering Jordan Poole a bigger contract. However, the organization could trade Poole.

The Milwaukee Bucks were reportedly interested in acquiring Jordan Clarkson during the offseason. The teams were unable to come to an agreement.

Here are the latest NBA rumors, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

NBA Champion Jordan Poole could potentially part ways with the Golden State Warriors in the future