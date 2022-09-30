NBA Rumors Roundup: LeBron James would love to team up with Luka Doncic, Lonzo Ball could be out until 2023, and more

LeBron James is entering the 20th season of his NBA career and isn’t done yet.

James still has three years left on his contract with the LA Lakers, with a player option for the 2024-25 season. The latest NBA Rumors suggest that “The King” would love to team up with Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls could be without Lonzo Ball for the rest of 2022. Ball recently underwent a second knee surgery and is set for an extended period on the sidelines.

Elsewhere, several NBA teams have shown interest in the Phoenix Suns’ Jae Crowder.

Off the court, a major actor could play Dennis Rodman in an upcoming movie.

Here is the latest NBA Rumors Roundup for Sept. 30 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Heat, Bucks among interested teams in Jae Crowder