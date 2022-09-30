NBA Rumors Roundup: LeBron James would love to team up with Luka Doncic, Lonzo Ball could be out until 2023, and more

LeBron James is entering the 20th season of his NBA career and isn’t done yet.

James still has three years left on his contract with the LA Lakers, with a player option for the 2024-25 season. The latest NBA Rumors suggest that “The King” would love to team up with Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls could be without Lonzo Ball for the rest of 2022. Ball recently underwent a second knee surgery and is set for an extended period on the sidelines.

Elsewhere, several NBA teams have shown interest in the Phoenix Suns’ Jae Crowder.

Off the court, a major actor could play Dennis Rodman in an upcoming movie.

Here is the latest NBA Rumors Roundup for Sept. 30 brought to you by Sportskeeda.

Heat, Bucks among interested teams in Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Sunsshowing his displeasure is social media. He’s not participating in the team’s training camp as they look to find the right trade for him.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, a handful of NBA teams are interested in acquiring Crowder. Charania named the Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat as potential destinations.

The Celtics are looking for a veteran forward to replace the injured Danilo Gallinari. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies need more experienced players on their roster following the departure of Kyle Anderson. The Mavericks could use Crowder’s defense and the Heat need to replace PJ Tucker, who left in free agency.

It should also be noted that Crowder previously played for all four aforementioned teams.

“Sources tell me that both the Suns and Crowder are now working toward finding him a trade out of Phoenix…Look for teams like Boston, Memphis, Dallas, Miami.”NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the Suns looking to find a trade partner for Veteran forward Jae Crowder. https://t.co/sAVkxXumh8

LeBron James would love to team up with Luka Doncic

LeBron James and Luka Doncic are two of the best players in the NBA today.

Ball said earlier this week that he has not played basketball since initially injuring his knee in January. The injury has not allowed him to walk, run or jump. It came to a point where everyday tasks caused him discomfort in his knee.

Thursday’s arthroscopic surgery is Ball’s second this year and the third of his NBA career.

OKC Thunders sends Derrick Favors to Houston Rockets in multi-player trade

Derrick Favors was the third overall pick of the 2010 NBA draft.

ESPN Sources: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon and a 2025 second-round pick via Atlanta to the Houston Rockets for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss.

The Rockets, on the other hand, will send David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss to Oklahoma City. Both the Thunder and Rockets are in the middle of rebuilding, and will continue to develop their young rosters.

Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle further reported that the Rockets will waive Jerome.


.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button