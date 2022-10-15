NBA rumors: Noah Vonleh earns a spot on the Celtics’ Opening Night roster

When the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden next Tuesday in the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season, Noah Vonleh will be on the C’s roster.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Vonleh has earned one of the team’s 15 roster spots for Opening Night. The Celtics concluded their preseason schedule Friday night in a 137-134 overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors in Montreal.

Vonleh is on a non-guaranteed contract and Boston will incur a per day cap/tax hit once the 5PM waiver deadline passes on Saturday. His contract will become guaranteed on Jan. 7. https://t.co/uvVbtUOW82 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 15, 2022

The Celtics are Vonleh’s eighth NBA team. His most recent NBA action came during the 2020-21 season when he played four games with the Brooklyn Nets. They played for the Shanghai Sharks in China during the 2021-22 campaign.

Vonleh is able to give the Celtics some inside scoring, rebounding and frontcourt depth off the bench. These traits are even more valuable during starting center Robert Williams’ absence. Williams is expected to miss at least the first month of the season rehabbing from a recent knee surgery.