NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Reportedly Monitoring Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers

The New York Knicks lived another Fiasco this week when they missed out on the chance to trade for Donovan Mitchell. After months of rumors and speculation, the talented shooting guard was shipped to Cleveland, where the Cavaliers are happily waiting for him.

Meanwhile, the New Yorkers only signed Jalen Brunson and re-signed RJ Barrett as their biggest moves of the offseason. What started as a promising summer for them turned out to be a nightmare, just like it’s been in the past five years. However, nothing is lost for the Knicks, as they might have a backup plan for Mitchell.

In the wake of this trade, it was reported that they would be waiting for another disgruntled star to request a trade, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being mentioned before. Moreover, they could reignite the search for an old target ahead of next season, but it’s unclear if they can strike a deal.

New York Knicks Are Watching The Russell Westbrook Situation With The Lakers

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks could make a move for Russell Westbrook, who is still on the Los Angeles Lakers, with the fanbase waiting for him to get traded, yet nothing has happened with him. After the Mitchell failure, the Knicks could set their sights on different targets, and Russ appears to be one of them.

Just like every other team in the NBA, the Knicks still have an opportunity to re-shape the roster ahead of training camp. Russell Westbrook’s situation in Los Angeles bears watching. Utah is still looking to shed veterans. So there will be trade opportunities. One move worth noting in the wake of the Mitchell trade: I think there would have been mutual interest between Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks if the club had traded for Mitchell. I don’t know where the situation between Anthony and the Knicks stands in the wake of Mitchell going to Cleveland. But I do believe there would have been at least consideration from both the Knicks and Anthony’s side if they had traded for Mitchell. Just my opinion.

Westbrook was linked with a move to New York before, and this could start again now that Mitchell is off the market. Russ has been heavily criticized for his performances on the Lakers, and many think that a change of air is what he needs to revamp his career. It’s unclear if the Knicks have an actual interest in him, but that could be a good consolation prize for New York fans.