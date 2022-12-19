NBA rumors: Monte McNair’s Kings contract extension forthcoming in early 2023

The Kings appear to have turned the corner a third of the way through the 2022-23 NBA season under first-year head Coach Mike Brown, but the man who hired him, Monte McNair, is reportedly in the final year of his contract.

That could change soon, as NBA Reporter Marc Stein reported Sunday that the Kings’ general manager could be getting a contract extension in the near future.

“There is a growing expectation around the organization that an extension for McNair is indeed forthcoming and likely to be announced in early 2023,” Stein wrote (H/T 247Sports’ Cameron Salerno). “The fact it hasn’t happened yet is an undeniable curiosity in league circles.”

The Kings hired McNair on Sept. 16, 2020 and tasked him with getting the organization on the right track. In his third season calling the shots, Sacramento looks like a potential NBA playoff team.

Coming off a 3-3 road trip, the Kings return home with a 16-12 record ahead of their game against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento currently holds the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.

McNair has made several moves over the last year to improve the Kings’ roster, notably acquiring Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter through trades, signing Malik Monk and drafting Keegan Murray.

A few months after taking the job, McNair also signed star point guard De’Aaron Fox to a five-year, $163 million contract extension.

It sounds as if McNair’s hard work getting the Kings on the winning path will pay off in a contract extension very soon.