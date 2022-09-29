NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers ‘Expected’ To Target Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Myles Turner And Jerami Grant Next Summer

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers 'Expected' To Target Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Myles Turner And Jerami Grant Next Summer

The 2022-23 NBA season could be a good one for the Los Angeles Lakers, as they entered this campaign with fresh hopes following an entertaining offseason. However, it seems like the moves they made this summer aren’t enough to bother the competition in the Western Conference.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button