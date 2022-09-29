NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers ‘Expected’ To Target Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Myles Turner And Jerami Grant Next Summer

The 2022-23 NBA season could be a good one for the Los Angeles Lakers, as they entered this campaign with fresh hopes following an entertaining offseason. However, it seems like the moves they made this summer aren’t enough to bother the competition in the Western Conference.

With Anthony Davis claiming that they are the ‘underdogs’ this term, the Lakers will try to shock the world and win another Championship after two years of terrible seasons. They couldn’t get rid of Russell Westbrook this summer and are focused on doing the best possible job with him on the roster.

However, the Lakers could open a big door next year, whether or not they end up winning another Championship this season. The 2023 NBA free agency will present many big names, and the Lakers could take advantage of this and land a couple of pieces that can make them title contenders.

Los Angeles Lakers ‘Expected’ To Target Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Myles Turner, And Jerami Grant Next Summer

According to an Anonymous executive, the Lakers are expected to target four big names around the league, namely Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Myles Turner, and Jerami Grant.

“No matter what [the Lakers] do with trades or however they reconstruct this year, they are going to keep an eye on next summer. That is where they have a lot invested, being able to get another star-type player next summer,” the executive said to Heavy Sports. “They’re going to look at Kyrie Irving, of course, but he is probably not their top choice. They will look at Jerami Grant, who they liked for a long time, same with Myles Turner. I think Andrew Wiggins would be a big prize there because he can play two-ways.”

If the Lakers can land at least two of these players, they will have a solid core to compete in the Western Conference. If they can Lure Kyrie Irving away from Brooklyn, the Purple and Gold will be ready to compete for the championship, but it’s very early to make any Prediction on that. Still, Irving will be a free agent next year, and many will be interested in his services.

Andrew Wiggins has yet to sign a new contract with the Golden State Warriors, and he could leave to find a new challenge next summer. Turner is entering a contract year, and the Lakers have already shown interest in him. If things fall into place, they could get another Talented big man. As for Grant, he’ll be eligible for a 4-year, $112 million beginning in December, and if he performs well in Portland, the Lakers or any other team will try to take him next year’s offseason.