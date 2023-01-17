NBA Rumors: Lakers let Sterling Brown go, open up roster spot

The Lakers signed Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract 11 days ago, and despite being allowed to sign him to a second one, the team will not do so, according to a report from Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times.

As a result of this move, the team’s roster will stand at 14 players, allowing them to add another player on a 10-day deal or in an uneven trade:

Sources say that the Lakers will keep the 15th spot on their roster open for now after Sterling Brown’s 10-day contract expired yesterday. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 16, 2023

Over his 10-day deal, Brown appeared in 4 games and just 24 total minutes, scoring 0 points on four shots, and going 0-2 from three. The Lakers letting Brown go could simply be an indication that they weren’t really planning to use him and as such don’t want to incur the costs of his contract, or it could be a signal that the team is hopeful that Austin Reaves and /or Lonnie Walker IV are close to a return (they’re set to be reevaluated this week).

With Brown’s exit, the Lakers could also add one of the several centers — DeMarcus Cousins, Cody Zeller or Meyers Leonard — they’ve looked at over the last few weeks, or elect to wait until the Feb. 9 trade deadline to see what their roster looks like then before adding any potential reinforcements.

This breaking news story may update with more information and analysis as it continues to develop.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Harrison on Twitter at @hmfaigen.