NBA rumors: Kings’ Keegan Murray enters the COVID health and safety protocol
The Kings reportedly were dealt a minor setback Saturday, as they’ll be without Rookie Keegan Murray for an unspecified length of time.
FOX 40’s Sean Cunningham reported, citing a league source, that Murray has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol. The 22-year-old rookie is at home resting and will miss Sunday’s Fan Fest at Golden 1 Center.
Murray’s status for the Kings’ season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday is unclear. The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson reportedciting a league source, that Murray will be evaluated daily.
Sacramento ended the NBA preseason with a 4-0 record following its 133-86 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night and hopes to carry that momentum into the regular season. However, the Kings now might have to begin the season without Murray, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and the Summer League MVP.
RELATED: Why Simmons is ‘way too high’ on Kings, predicts NBA play-in spot
Coach Mike Brown and the Kings have been handed their first test of adversity this season, and it will be interesting to see how they respond should Murray be forced to miss Wednesday’s game.