NBA rumors: Keegan Murray expected to make Kings debut vs. Clippers

Keegan Murray’s NBA debut had to wait a few days due to a bout of COVID-19, but the Kings’ rookie should be on the floor this weekend.

ESPN Andscape’s Marc J. Spears reported Friday night, citing a source, that Murray is expected to play against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center on Saturday night.

After clearing health and safety protocols and full participation in practice today, a source tells @andscape that Kings Rookie Keegan Murray is expected to make his NBA debut Tomorrow night versus the Clippers. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) October 21, 2022

Murray, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocol Thursday and practiced Friday.

The Kings were forced to open their season Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers without Murray. Sacramento could have used him as they lost 115-108 to Damian Lillard and Co.

Murray’s expected debut isn’t the only good news for the Kings as the Clippers have already ruled out Kawhi Leonard (right knee) and John Wall (left knee) for the game with injury management.

Clippers formally rule out Kawhi Leonard and John Wall for tomorrow’s game in Sacramento as part of the team’s efforts to preserve them on back-to-backs. Clippers then play Sunday in LA vs Phoenix — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 22, 2022

After winning the Las Vegas Summer League MVP and performing well during the preseason, Murray’s debut is highly anticipated. It’s unclear if first-year Kings Coach Mike Brown will insert the 22-year-old into the starting lineup or ease him back by bringing him off the bench.

Either way, Murray’s presence should help the Kings as they look to secure their first win of the season.