NBA rumors: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole in altercation at Warriors practice

Draymond Green reportedly could face internal discipline after an altercation with Warriors teammate Jordan Poole at practice Wednesday.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater cited sources with knowledge of the incident in reporting that there was a “heated interaction” in which Green “forcefully struck” Poole before the two needed to be quickly separated.

The Warriors immediately stopped practice after the incident, and internal discipline of Green could be imminent, per The Athletic.

Wednesday isn’t the first time that Green and Poole have been involved in an incident. In a Nov. 10 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Green was engaged in a verbal altercation with Poole on the Warriors’ bench before the two eventually hashed it out after the game.

Shortly after news broke of Wednesday’s incident, KRON-TV’s Jason Dumas reported seeing Poole seemingly in good spirits while getting up shots and laughing with teammates Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Lester Quinones.

Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole. I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this. pic.twitter.com/FtxYo5XgH6 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) October 6, 2022

It remains to be seen what internal discipline will follow, but the situation certainly appears more serious than the “bickerments” that Klay Thompson described after the initial Poole-Green incident last season.

