NBA rumors: De’Aaron Fox Returns to practice ahead of Kings-Magic Clash

Kings fans got a glimpse of hope on Friday regarding star guard De’Aaron Fox.

Fox was a full participant at practice on Friday ahead of the Kings’ Matchup against the Orlando Magic on Saturday, The Sacramento Bee’s Jason Anderson reportedciting a league source.

Fox played nine minutes against the Charlotte Hornets last week before being ruled out of the game with right knee soreness.

He sat out of Sacramento’s intense 110-107 loss against the Miami Heat on Wednesday with a bone bruise, but the team announced that an MRI revealed no other structural damage to his knee.

Although he missed the game down in South Beach, Fox was spotted in the Kings’ shootaround beforehand getting some shots up with a bandage on his right knee.

Before getting injured in Charlotte, Fox was averaging 27.8 points on 55 percent shooting from the field and nearly 40 percent from deep, along with 7.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists in Sacramento’s first five games.

The Kings’ two-game winning streak was cut short in Miami on a controversial missed call from officials. Heat guard Tyler Herro sank the game-winning trey with 1.8 seconds left in the game, but what appeared to be a clear traveling violation was never called and Miami won the game.

RELATED: Red-hot Huerter living up to billing as Kings’ 3-point savior

The next day, the league Revealed in the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report, that Herro traveled before knocking down the triple.

Fox was helpless and forced to watch his team lose a tough one from the sidelines. If he does play vs. the Magic on Saturday, there’s no doubt that Fox — and the Kings — will bounce back stronger.

After what was a heartbreaking loss last game, it looks like things are trending upward for Fox and the Kings.