NBA Rumors: Celtics signing Jake Layman to training camp deal

The last few weeks have been quiet for the Boston Celtics, but they reportedly broke their silence with a signing on Monday.

According to CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning, Veteran forward Jake Layman is joining the C’s on a training camp deal with a chance to make the team’s roster.

Source to @CLNSMedia: Jake Layman will be joining the #Celtics is a training camp deal with a chance to make the roster. The six-year veteran forward last played for the Timberwolves over the last three seasons after starting his career with the Blazers. — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) September 12, 2022

Layman, 28, has played six NBA seasons: three with the Portland Trail Blazers and three with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 6-foot-8 Wrentham, Mass. native played 34 games for Minnesota last season, averaging 2.4 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.

Through 243 career games (49 starts), Layman has averaged 4.8 points and 1.7 rebounds.

With Layman, Justin Jackson and Denzel Valentine each reportedly signing for preseason, Boston has 19 players on the offseason roster, one short of the 20-player limit.

Celtics training camp is set to begin Sept. 28 with the preseason opener taking place Oct. 4.